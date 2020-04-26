Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bodies of 2 missing South Korean trekkers found in Annapurna region of Nepal

Authorities have recovered bodies of two South Korean trekkers who went missing following an avalanche in the Annapurna region earlier this year.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-04-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 16:19 IST
Bodies of 2 missing South Korean trekkers found in Annapurna region of Nepal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities have recovered bodies of two South Korean trekkers who went missing following an avalanche in the Annapurna region earlier this year. Rajkumar KC, Spokesperson of District Police Office - Kaski, confirmed that bodies of two missing trekkers swept by an avalanche in mid-January have been spotted and repatriation attempt is underway.

"We have found bodies of two South Korean trekkers between Hinku ridge and Deurali, on the shore of Modi River. Nepal Police and Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) officials along with the locals spotted the bodies. The bodies are confirmed to be that of missing South Koreans," KC told ANI over the phone. The bodies were found on Saturday by the search team which was deployed from the time the trekkers went missing.

Bodies of two Nepali guides who were accompanying the trekkers as porter and guide were found last week. "Search team has continued to spot the other three missing including two Koreans and a Nepali," Rajkumar, also the deputy Superintendent of Kaski Police, added.

Bodies of the trekkers would be first flown to Pokhara in an army chopper and then will be flown to Kathmandu which will be handed over to the family members, the official said. A total of seven people went missing in the avalanche which hit at an altitude of 3,230 meters on January 17. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Avail free COVID-19 treatment, don't fear costs: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government has decided to make coronavirus tests and treatment in medical and dental colleges under the states Medical Education Department free and people should not avoid treatment thinking about high costs, Minister Amit ...

Make COVID-19 test kits available at lowest cost possible: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed that COVID-19 related tests should be made available to the general public at the lowest cost possible as the country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order. The court was h...

Tennis-Tough for Murray to win another Slam, says Rusedski

The extended lockdown of tennis will help Andy Murrays return from injury but it will be a big ask for him to add to his three Grand Slam titles, according to former British number one Greg Rusedski. Murray underwent hip re-surfacing surger...

Carborundum Universal to resume operations of electro-minerals division in Kerala

Chennai, Apr26PTI Abrasives manufacturer Carborundum Universal LtdCUMI, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Sunday said it is resuming operations at its electro-minerals division facilities in Kerala following relaxatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020