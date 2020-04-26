Bodies of 2 missing South Korean trekkers found in Annapurna region of Nepal

Authorities have recovered bodies of two South Korean trekkers who went missing following an avalanche in the Annapurna region earlier this year. Rajkumar KC, Spokesperson of District Police Office - Kaski, confirmed that bodies of two missing trekkers swept by an avalanche in mid-January have been spotted and repatriation attempt is underway.

"We have found bodies of two South Korean trekkers between Hinku ridge and Deurali, on the shore of Modi River. Nepal Police and Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) officials along with the locals spotted the bodies. The bodies are confirmed to be that of missing South Koreans," KC told ANI over the phone. The bodies were found on Saturday by the search team which was deployed from the time the trekkers went missing.

Bodies of two Nepali guides who were accompanying the trekkers as porter and guide were found last week. "Search team has continued to spot the other three missing including two Koreans and a Nepali," Rajkumar, also the deputy Superintendent of Kaski Police, added.

Bodies of the trekkers would be first flown to Pokhara in an army chopper and then will be flown to Kathmandu which will be handed over to the family members, the official said. A total of seven people went missing in the avalanche which hit at an altitude of 3,230 meters on January 17. (ANI)