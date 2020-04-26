Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt hospital’s emergency ward sealed in Karachi after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:38 IST
Govt hospital’s emergency ward sealed in Karachi after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

A senior doctor at one of the biggest state-run hospitals in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, prompting the officials to seal the emergency department of the hospital. Dr Saleem Shaikh, additional police surgeon at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), said that the chief medical officer (CMO) at the hospital was tested positive for COVID-19, Dawn reported.

He said that the emergency department of the hospital was sealed around 3pm on Sunday after the doctor's test came back positive. According to data shared by the National Emergency Operation Centre last week, at least 253 healthcare providers and medical workers have been infected with the coronavirus in Pakistan so far.

Based on the report, which comprised data up until April 22, 124 doctors, 39 nurses and and 90 health workers have been infected by the virus in the country. In Sindh province, the total number of infected medical workers stands at 56, according to the report; this includes 19 doctors, 15 nurses and 22 other healthcare providers. Of these, 41 are admitted to hospitals and 15 have been discharged, the paper said.

Three doctors - one each from Peshwar, Gilgit-Biltistan and Karachi - have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Pakistan so far. On Sunday, the coronavirus cases crossed the 13,000 mark with 269 deaths in the country.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

IRS officers' report on funding COVID relief work via tax measures ill-conceived: FinMin sources

A report of&#160;50 IRS officers of the I-T department on revenue mobilisation and economic impetus to fight COVID-19 pandemic is ill-conceived, and an act of indiscipline as well as violation of service conduct rules, Finance Ministry sour...

Man arrested for theft, raping blind woman in Bhopal

A man has been arrested for theft and for allegedly raping a blind woman in her home in Bhopal in the intervening night of April 16-17.The stolen items - a mobile phone, a pair of silver anklets, two silver toe rings - have been recovered f...

Salary cut for govt staff in AP for second month; Pensioners spared

Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their April months pension in full but the government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Police, med...

Delhi minorities panel demands release of Jamaat members who have spent 28 days in quarantine camps

The Delhi Minorities Commission has demanded that Tablighi Jamaat members who are kept at quarantine camps in the city and have not tested positive for coronavirus be released, as they have completed twice the stipulated quarantine period o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020