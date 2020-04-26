Top Esports upset Invictus Gaming in LPL semifinals

Left Menu
Top Esports moved into China's League of Legends Pro League spring split finals with a 3-1 upset of top seed Invictus Gaming on Sunday. "This time we did it, making it to the finals for the FIRST time in history," fourth-seeded Top Esports posted on Twitter. "We thank our team for delivering such an inspiring victory, also our fans for your love and support."

Top Esports await the winner of Monday's second semifinal between No. 2 seed JD Gaming and No. 3 seed FunPlus Phoenix. The finals are scheduled for May 2, with Invictus Gaming competing in the third-place match on Wednesday. All remaining matches are best-of-five.

The champion was to clinch a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, featuring the top teams from every League of Legends region. On Thursday, however, Riot Games announced the cancellation of the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic. --Field Level Media

