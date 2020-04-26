'JUGi' a free agent after leaving North

Jakob "JUGi" Hansen has left North and is a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive free agent. He announced his move on Twitter on Sunday.

"I would like to thank North for the time and for the opportunity they gave me. Lot's of ups and downs, but also good memories and acquaintances. I wish you nothing but the best," he wrote. "I'm a free agent now and I'm really hungry to compete on the highest level again -- I hope to get a chance and prove it to everybody and most importantly myself, because I'm not done with CS at all!"

The veteran JUGi, a Denmark native, joined North last May but was benched in January when the team added Mathias "MSL" Lauridsen to the roster. North won the DreamHack Open Sevilla 2019 in November. JUGi, 23, also has played with teams that include Heroic and OpTic Gaming.

--Field Level Media