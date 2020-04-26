Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Nepal extends lockdown by 10 days to May 7

Nepal on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown by 10 days to May 7 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Himalayan nation.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:22 IST
The first case of COVID-19 was reported in early January, which was also the first case in the South Asian region who recovered successfully in two weeks.. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown by 10 days to May 7 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Himalayan nation. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers here on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli led government took the decision to extend the lockdown as the number of COVID-19 infections reached 52 by Sunday afternoon. Three new cases were confirmed on Sunday. "Lockdown has been extended by another 10 days until Baisakh 25 (May 7)," one of the ministers confirmed to ANI.

This is the fourth time that the government has extended the nationwide lockdown, which commenced on March 24 with the confirmation of second COVID-19 infection in Nepal. The first case of COVID-19 was reported in early January, which was also the first case in the South Asian region who recovered successfully in two weeks.

Currently, a total of 36 patients are admitted in various hospitals across the nation after testing positive for the deadly virus. As per the data from Health Ministry, one confirmed case is under medical supervision at Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadhi, three at Narayani Hospital, Birgunj Parsa, one at Bharatpur Corona Hospital, Chitwan, and 31 at Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar. (ANI)

