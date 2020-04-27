Left Menu
Turkey registers decrease in deaths, new COVID-19 infections

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 27-04-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 00:04 IST
Turkey's health ministry has announced 99 new deaths from COVID-19, the lowest in nearly two weeks. The total death toll has risen to 2,805. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared daily figures Sunday, showing 2,357 new confirmed cases, bringing the number of confirmed infections to 110,130.

“Today is the day with the lowest number of new cases in the past 20 days,” he tweeted. The number of administered tests was also down to about 30,000 Saturday, which the minister attributed to a decreased need because of lower contact opportunities.

According to the data, 3,558 people were released from hospitals in the past 24 hours, making the number of recovered patients 29,140. Koca said the downward trend continued in patients needing intensive care.

Turkey ranks seventh in the world for the number of confirmed infections, according to Johns Hopkins University, but experts believe the actual toll of the pandemic is higher than the tally. Nearly 890,000 people have been tested in Turkey so far.

