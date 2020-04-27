Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: APEC economy to reduce by 2.7 pc in 2020

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) region is expected to post a 2.7 per cent economic decline in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 27-04-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 04:04 IST
COVID-19: APEC economy to reduce by 2.7 pc in 2020
APEC logo (Photo Source: APEC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Hanoi [Vietnam], April 27 (VNA/ANI): The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) region is expected to post a 2.7 per cent economic decline in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19. This will be the most significant fall since the near-zero growth rate logged in 2009 during the global financial crisis, according to the APEC Secretariat.

Last year, the 21-member region recorded economic growth of 3.6 per cent. The region's unemployment rate is projected to rise to 5.4 per cent in 2020 from 3.8 per cent in 2019, or an additional 23.5 million workers being unemployed in 2020, according to a report released by the APEC Secretariat.

An economic rebound is a forecast for 2021, with the anticipated growth of 6.3 per cent, higher than the projected global economic growth of 5.8 per cent. This rebound, however, depends on the effectiveness of containment mechanisms to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as measures to stimulate the economy.

APEC comprises Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the US and Vietnam. (VNA/ANI)

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

There'll be clarity on future course of action: KCR on PM's video conference with CMs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed satisfaction that COVID-19 spread has been decreasing in the state due to total implementation of the lockdown. The Prime Minister has a video conference with all the Chief Ministers i...

Next wave of U.S. states set to reopen as coronavirus could push jobless rate to 16%

Another wave of states prepared to ease coronavirus restrictions on U.S. commerce this week, despite health experts warning there is still too little diagnostic testing, while the White House forecast a staggering jump in the nations monthl...

Accepting, suffering or resisting: study groups Britons' response to coronavirus lockdown

Britons can be broadly split into three groups by their response to the coronavirus lockdown those accepting the situation, those suffering as a result of it and those resisting it, analysis published by Kings College London showed on Monda...

Trump rejects reports that he will fire HHS chief Azar

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected reports that he was planning to fire Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, saying he was doing an excellent job. On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020