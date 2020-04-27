Evil Geniuses rally to win BTS Pro Series: Americas grand finals

Evil Geniuses got their revenge against Quincy Crew on Sunday, rallying for a victory in the grand finals of the BTS Pro Series: Americas. After falling behind 1-0 when they were defeated in 28 minutes, Evil Geniuses kicked it into high gear, winning three consecutive decisions in the best-of-five finals. With victories in 37, 36 and 25 minutes, Evil Geniuses won the $21,000 top prize in the $50,000 event.

The grand finals were a complete turnaround from the upper bracket finals on Saturday when Quincy Crew rolled to a 2-0 decision over Evil Geniuses in the best-of-three match. Quincy Crew also defeated Evil Geniuses 2-0 in round-robin play April 17. It meant that Evil Geniuses' three consecutive map victories in the grand finals came after five consecutive map defeats to Quincy Crew.

The grand finals were the second victory of the day for Evil Geniuses, after they knocked off Thunder Predator 2-1 in the lower-bracket finals. Evil Geniuses started that matchup with a victory in 34 minutes, before falling in 54 minutes. The victory to move the team into the grand finals came in 43 minutes. BTS Pro Series: Americas prize pool

1. $21,000 - Evil Geniuses 2. $11,000 - Quincy Crew

3. $6,500 - Thunder Predator 4. $4,500 - CR4ZY

5-6. $2,250 -- business associates, Cloud9 7-8. $1,250 -- beastcoast, FURIA Esports

--Field Level Media