Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian military reported nearly 900 virus cases

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:09 IST
Russian military reported nearly 900 virus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 874 servicemen in the Russian military have tested positive for the new coronavirus since March, Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday. Almost half of the 379 people are isolated at home; others are being treated in various medical facilities. Four people are in grave condition, including one on a ventilator. Russia has so far reported 80,949 confirmed cases of the virus and 747 deaths. The vast majority of the country's regions have been on lockdown since late March, with only essential businesses grocery shops, pharmacies, banks operating, and people ordered to stay at home.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin indefinitely postponed the traditional May 9 military parade marking the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II because of the growing outbreak. Military units have already rehearsed the parade footage of these rehearsals showed hundreds of servicemen drilling outside Moscow without observing social distancing. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the military had their own isolation and distancing protocols which allowed them more freedom.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

African Energy Chamber calling on BEAC to relax currency controls rules

The African Energy Chamber www.EnergyChamber.org has joined oil industry stakeholders in calling on the Bank of Central African States BEAC to relax its currency controls rules adopted in June 2019.Last year, the BEAC introduced new rules c...

Britain offers people the chance to ask ministers coronavirus questions

Britains government will give a member of the public the chance to ask ministers, scientific and medical officers a question at its daily briefing on its fight against the novel coronavirus, it said on Monday. Just hours after Prime Ministe...

Lockdown yielded positive results, country managed to save thousands of lives in the past 1.5 months: PM

Lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while interacting with Chief Ministers via video conference on the pr...

Bus operators in Bengal seek financial help from Gadkari

Two bus operators associations in West Bengal said on Monday that they have written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking a financial package for the passenger transport industry, which has taken a severe hit amid the coronavirus-triggere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020