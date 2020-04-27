Thailand sees lowest number of cases in 6 weeks

Thai health authorities on Monday reported the country's lowest number of new cases of the coronavirus in more than six weeks, as the government considers easing some restrictions imposed to control the spread of the virus. Nine new confirmed cases were reported, the smallest single-day increase since March 14. Thailand has confirmed 2,931 cases, including 52 deaths.

Officials said a proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet on Tuesday for easing restrictions according to suggestions from the state planning agency. Measures currently in place include a nationwide 10 pm-4 am curfew, the closure of malls, and restaurants being restricted to takeout and delivery service. A ban on incoming international commercial passenger flights was extended Monday through the end of May.

Officials say a state of emergency will be extended through May, allowing the government to continue implementing measures outside the normal legal framework to combat COVID-19..