Left Menu
Development News Edition

Double whammy for people in PoK as power outages increase troubles amid lockdown

The spread of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown has severely affected the lives of people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

ANI | Muzaffarabad, | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:23 IST
Double whammy for people in PoK as power outages increase troubles amid lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The spread of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown has severely affected the lives of people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The health crisis has not only taken away the meager salaries they would earn but has also forced them to live confined to their homes where there is no electricity.

People are still facing hours of power cuts and that has compounded the frustration and has made life more miserable. Naib, a Local in Hattian Bala town says that powerhouse is right there in the center but nearby villages and the markets of the town never get enough electricity. He appeals to authorities to immediately act.

"There is a huge load shedding in the region. There is a powerhouse here but the villages nearby are facing frequent power cuts. The main markets here too are facing power cuts. This problem must be solved", said Naib. The states across the world are overwhelmed with power owing to lockdown as the industries and facilities that consume the power most are shut.

So, the electricity supply for domestic usage has been increased all around but not in PoK. In such a helpless situation, some of them have even flouted the lockdown. Another resident, Jawed, says people are forced to steal power as the bills for the limited electricity are exorbitantly high.

He said, "The situation of power is not good in the region. Load shedding is very high due to which there is an immense strain on wires during the limited supply as people try to steal it". Jawed also says that there are many places where just two to three hours of power is available in the entire day. Locals blame the government working at the behest of Islamabad for the situation.

The misery and mistreatment are however not new to the people of illegally occupied PoK, they are deprived of their rights and resources for over seven decades. Pakistan has indiscriminately exploited the land, water, and minerals of the region and continues to do it today but has deliberately denied the natives a dignified life. It is not just the electricity but people in occupied Kashmir are deprived of almost fundamental needs and rights. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh garment factories reopen, while India looks to ease its lockdown

More than 500 garment factories in Bangladesh that supply to global brands reopened on Monday after a month-long shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while India considered ways to scale back its vast lockdown to reduce economic ...

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban for not reporting corrupt approaches ahead of PSL

Temperamental Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was on Monday banned for three years by the PCB for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of the countrys premier T20 league this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB said the ban was imposed b...

5 NE states completely COVID-19 free: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Five out of the eight Northeastern states are completely coronavirus-free and the remaining three have not added any new COVID-19 positive case in the last few days, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Singh, who is the minister f...

No COVID-19 cases reported yet in FCI: Paswan

No COVID-19 cases have been reported yet at state-owned Food Corporation of India FCI whose more than 1 lakh employees are working tirelessly on the frontline in distribution of foodgrains to over 81 crore beneficiaries in the country, Food...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020