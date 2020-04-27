Chinese FM Wang Yi to attend BRICS meet on COVID-19

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would take part in the video-conference of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting on the COVID-19 to be held on Tuesday, his aide said. The novel coronavirus, which first emerged in China's Wuhan city in late December, has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide and infected over 2.9 million others, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang will attend BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Foreign Ministers' Extraordinary Conference on COVID-19 on April 28, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a statement here on Monday. The meeting, to be held by the rotating chair Russia, will be convened via video conference.

Wang will discuss with his counterparts the impact of the COVID-19 on international relations, concerted efforts to address global challenges, deepening BRICS cooperation and other topics, the statement said.