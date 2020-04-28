Left Menu
People News Roundup: Dutch Kingsday celebrations muted by coronavirus and Michelle Obama's book tour documented for 'Becoming' film

Updated: 28-04-2020 02:35 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Dutch Kingsday celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdown

Dutch King Willem-Alexander urged all people in the Netherlands to stay at home on Monday, instead of flocking onto the streets clad in orange as they normally do for the annual celebration of Kingsday. "This promises to be a unique Kingsday, and mainly because I hope it will be the last Kingsday-at-home ever. Try to make the best of it," the king said in a TV speech broadcast live from his home.

Michelle Obama's book tour documented for 'Becoming' film

Michelle Obama's tour to promote her best-selling 2018 memoir "Becoming" has been turned into a documentary film for Netflix. "Becoming," a behind-the-scenes look at the former first lady's 34-city tour, will be released on May 6, Obama and Netflix said in a statement on Monday.

Murders of women in Mexico rise amid fears of lockdown violence

By Oscar Lopez and Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, April 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Almost 1,000 women were murdered in Mexico in the first three months of this year, according to government data, showing a spike in violence that combine...

Trump says China could have stopped coronavirus from spreading, U.S. investigating

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting serious investigations into what happened.Were doing very serious investigations ....

Car rams two police motorcyclists in Paris suburb

A car rammed two police motorcyclists in a Paris suburb on Monday, police unions said, leaving one of the officers in an artificial coma in hospital because of his grave injuries.The act was deliberate, police unions said. Police sources sa...

U.S. faces tough U.N. battle if it pushes plan to extend Iran arms embargo

The United States faces a tough, messy battle if it uses a threat to trigger a return of all United Nations sanctions on Iran as leverage to get the 15-member Security Council to extend and strengthen an arms embargo on Tehran, diplomats sa...
