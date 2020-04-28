Singapore confirms 528 new coronavirus cases, tally 14951 now

Singapore has confirmed 528 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours with the total toll of those infected nearing 15,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. "As of 28 April 2020, 12 pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 528 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Eight cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents," the ministry said in a press release.

This takes Singapore's tally to 14,951. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease stands at 12.