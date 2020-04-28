Left Menu
2 injured in suicide blast in Iraq's Kirkuk

Two people suffered injuries when a terrorist blew himself up on Tuesday in front of the Iraqi intelligence service in Kirkuk, the Alsumaria broadcaster reported, citing the information security office.

ANI | Kirkuk | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Earlier in the day, local media reported that three suicide bombers were trying to attack the intelligence building in the city.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that three suicide bombers were trying to attack the intelligence building in the city.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. (ANI)

