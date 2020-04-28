Ninety three people arrested in Nepal for violating nation's cyber law

A total of 93 people have been arrested for violating Nepal's cyber law in the last six months and over 20 among them were apprehended for posting critical comments against President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on social media, police said on Tuesday. The action comes as the police administration has become tough against those criticising the top government officials on any of the social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter under the country's cyber crime law.

"The police have detained 93 people under cyber crime within the past six months and over 20 for posting critical comments against the country's President and Prime Minister," police said. Those posting anti-government comments in Facebook, Twitter and other social media could be penalised up to Rs 100,000 and 5-year imprisonment under the prevailing law.

Recently, former government secretary Bhim Prasad Upadhyaya was arrested for criticising Prime Minister Oli on social media. However, he was released five days later after paying Rs 25,000 as bail amount.