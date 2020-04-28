Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ninety three people arrested in Nepal for violating nation's cyber law

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:09 IST
Ninety three people arrested in Nepal for violating nation's cyber law

A total of 93 people have been arrested for violating Nepal's cyber law in the last six months and over 20 among them were apprehended for posting critical comments against President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on social media, police said on Tuesday. The action comes as the police administration has become tough against those criticising the top government officials on any of the social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter under the country's cyber crime law.

"The police have detained 93 people under cyber crime within the past six months and over 20 for posting critical comments against the country's President and Prime Minister," police said. Those posting anti-government comments in Facebook, Twitter and other social media could be penalised up to Rs 100,000 and 5-year imprisonment under the prevailing law.

Recently, former government secretary Bhim Prasad Upadhyaya was arrested for criticising Prime Minister Oli on social media. However, he was released five days later after paying Rs 25,000 as bail amount.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Forget 2020, stock market optimists look at 2021 for buy signals

Shrugging off reams of terrible economic data, plunging oil prices and dire corporate profits, world stocks have recouped around half of this years coronavirus-linked losses as investors flip over their calendars to bet on a strong recovery...

Italy's prime minister defends snail-paced end to lockdown

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte defended himself on Tuesday from widespread criticism of his highly cautious plans for a slow-placed end to Europes longest coronavirus lockdown.The government has said strict curbs put in place seven w...

Indian in Singapore with COVID-19 died of injuries not to due to infection: Report

A 46-year old Indian national, who was found dead in Singapore after he tested positive for COVID-19, died due to multiple injuries consistent with those resulting from a fall from height and was not due to complications from the infection,...

CRPF man dies due to COVID-19 in Delhi in first such case among CAPFs

A 55-year-old Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel died on Tuesday due to coronavirus infection, officials said. This is the first death due to the pandemic among the about 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020