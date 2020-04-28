Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unilever, L'Oreal among firms looking to buy makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury - Bloomberg

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:09 IST
Unilever, L'Oreal among firms looking to buy makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury - Bloomberg
Representative Image Image Credit:

Unilever Plc, L'Oreal SA and Estee Lauder Companies Inc are among firms vying to buy British makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Ltd, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-28/unilever-puig-vie-with-makeup-giants-to-buy-charlotte-tilbury?srnd=markets-vp on Tuesday.

The London-based brand, founded by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, is working with advisers at Goldman Sachs Group and Jefferies Financial Group, and could fetch more than 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion), Bloomberg said, citing sources. Puig, the firm behind Penhaligon's and Paco Rabanne perfumes brands, Japanese cosmetics-maker Shiseido Co Ltd and several private equity firms have also shown interest in Charlotte Tilbury, according to the report.

Charlotte Tilbury could choose a winning bidder as early as May, Bloomberg said, cautioning that no final decisions have yet been made and the talks may not materialize into a deal. L'Oreal and Unilever declined a Reuters request for comment, while Charlotte Tilbury, Puig, Estee Lauder and Shiseido were not immediately available to respond.

The world's biggest beauty product companies, including Unilever and L'oreal, have been snapping up niche and premium brands over the past few years to attract millennials largely influenced by social media trends. Unilever paid a reported $500 million for San-Francisco skincare brand Tatcha and also added French brand Garancia to its lineup last year.

L'Oreal too has been on an acquisition spree, buying brands such as IT Cosmetics and skincare brands CeraVe and La-Roche Posay over the past few years. ($1 = 0.8035 pounds)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Big powers urged to freeze sanctions on Syria, Iran, Venezuela during virus

Major powers must suspend economic sanctions against countries including Syria, Iran and Venezuela during the coronarivus pandemic which threatens to worsen hunger and suffering for the poor, an international refugee charity said on Tuesday...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One extends shutdown period for second timeA factory shutdown for Formula One teams and engine makers has been extended for a second time to a period of 63 consecutive days due t...

42 new COVID-19 cases found in Dharavi

A total of 42 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths were reported in Mumbais Dharavi area on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 330 and the death toll has risen to 18.4 deaths and 42 new COVID-19 positive cases have been repo...

Two arrested for robbing people out to buy essentials during lockdown

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly targeting and robbing people in Shahdara who were out to buy essentials during the lockdown, police said on Tuesday. The two men were identified as Balbeer Sharma and his associate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020