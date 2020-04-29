Left Menu
Team Envy bow out of Overwatch Contenders

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 01:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Team Envy disbanded their Contenders roster and will no longer compete in the Overwatch League, the organization announced over social media. "Today we part ways with our team," Team Envy wrote Monday on their official Twitter account. The organization then thanked its roster "for the long hours & commitment to @Envy. We wish you the best of luck in all your future endeavors."

Team Envy served as pioneers in competitive Overwatch as the Dallas Fuel, and enjoyed success in the Contenders action in 2019, finishing as champion of both seasons of the tournament. They also secured second-place laurels in the Atlantic Showdown. The Overwatch League has seen the San Francisco Shock disband their academy team in early 2019, while the New York Excelsior and Los Angeles Gladiators followed suit later in the year.

The Atlanta Reign's academy team went on hiatus "until further notice" in March and the Toronto Defiant disbanded their team earlier this month.

