Saudi cabinet says conditions in Yemen's Aden should return to before STC declaration

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-04-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 02:56 IST
Saudi cabinet says conditions in Yemen's Aden should return to before STC declaration
Representative image

Saudi Arabia's cabinet stressed that conditions in Yemen's Aden and some southern governorates should return to the way they were before the Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared a state of emergency, state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen urged on Monday the southern Yemen separatists that declared self-rule in the south to rescind their move, saying it was an "escalatory action" at a time when all parties should focus on confronting the novel coronavirus.

