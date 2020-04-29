Aus mining magnate says global inquiry into COVID-19 should be delayed until after US polls

An Australian mining magnate and partner in the government's pandemic response on Wednesday said a global inquiry into the coronavirus should be delayed until after the US presidential election

Andrew Forrest, who became a billionaire exporting iron ore to China as the founder of Fortescue Metals Group, said such an inquiry made "common sense," but should be held after the November election so "there's not going to be a political dog in this fight." He told Australian Broadcasting Corp: "Sure have a COVID-19 inquiry - not a Chinese inquiry - but let's do it after the U.S. election because there's a bloke in the White House who really wants to stay there and he's pushing blame as fast as he possibly can to anywhere else but himself and I don't think this should be politically orientated." Australia announced on Wednesday it has secured an additional 10 million COVID-19 tests from China manufacturers through its partnership with Forrest's charitable Minderoo Foundation that would enable a 20-fold increase in Australian testing by the end of the year

Australian support for an international inquiry into the origins of coronavirus independent of the World Health Organisation is damaging bilateral relations with China, which accused Australia of parroting the United States.