Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coast Guard, Ripley Entertainment criticised in boat crash

PTI | Libramont | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:31 IST
Coast Guard, Ripley Entertainment criticised in boat crash

A duck boat sinking on a Missouri lake that killed 17 people two summers ago likely would not have happened if the US Coast Guard had followed recommendations to improve the safety of such tourist attractions, federal safety regulators said Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board released the findings of its investigation into the July 2018 tragedy, when a Ride the Ducks vehicle sank during a severe and sudden storm on Table Rock Lake near Branson.

If the Coast Guard had followed recommendations for small passenger boats that the NTSB made after a similar boat sank in Arkansas in 1999, killing 13 people, the Missouri boat “likely would not have sunk,” said Brian Young, an NTSB accident investigator. Young also said the agency's staff believes Ride the Ducks should have suspended water operations that day because of the severe weather forecast.

Among the files released Tuesday was a letter the NTSB received from the Coast Guard agreeing that canopies and side curtains should be removed from amphibious tour vehicles known as stretch duck boats. NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said at a telephone news conference that although the Coast Guard's recommendations don't have the force of a regulation, he's “very optimistic” the agency is committed to improving small passenger boat safety. Duck boats should not be allowed to operate again until the recommendations are fully implemented, he said.

The NTSB said one probable cause of the accident included the decision by Ripley Entertainment Inc., which purchased the Ride the Ducks attraction in 2017, to operate the lake tours despite a severe thunderstorm warning. The vessel flooded through an air intake hatch on the bow that was not weather tight.

It also blamed the Coast Guard's failure to require sufficient buoyancy in amphibious vehicles, and its failure to address emergency exits on such vehicles with fixed canopies that contributed to the sinking and loss of life. The findings echoed an NTSB report released in November. The April 15 letter from Daniel Abel, vice admiral of the Coast Guard, said the Guard agreed with an NTSB recommendation to remove canopies, side curtains and associated framing from the duck boats to improve passengers' chances of escape during emergencies.

The Coast Guard has issued a Marine Safety Information Bulletin, the first step in the process. Ripley Entertainment has settled 31 lawsuits filed by survivors or relatives of those who died. The dead included nine members of one family from Indianapolis. Other victims were from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.

Spokeswoman Suzanne Smagala-Potts said Ripley Entertainment would review the NTSB report and that Ride the Ducks fully cooperated with the federal investigation. "We remain dedicated to working with the community of Branson, and continuing our support of all those who were impacted by the accident,” Smagala-Potts said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators interviewed duck boat Capt. Scott McKee the day after the accident. McKee said he took the boat into the water because radar indicated the storm was far away, but it quickly turned from calm to turbulent. NTSB members were unable to interview McKee because of ongoing criminal investigations. McKee, of Verona, is charged with 17 counts of misconduct, negligence or inattention to duty. Two Ripley executives are also charged with misconduct and neglect.

Marcel Muise, marine accident investigator, told board members that it appeared McKee didn't have the information he needed to make a proper decision about going onto the lake. He noted that the lake was clear when McKee arrived, and the three other duck boats on the water indicated there was no cause for concern.

Some NTSB board members were skeptical, saying the National Weather Service issued the storm report in plenty of time to stop the boat from going in the water. Ripley suspended operations of the boats after the accident and it remains unclear if they will ever return to the lake.

Robert Mongeluzzi, whose firm represents nearly two dozen people who were aboard the boat, commended the NTSB findings and said it supports the victims' calls to prevent duck boats from ever being used again. “Duck boats are death traps which, when flooded, become sinking coffins,” Mongeluzzi said.

“The Coast Guard and duck boat industry have the blood of these Branson victims on their hands for continuing to ignore the warnings. Hopefully this time, they will listen.”.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Fly-past, flags on rooftops mark Israel's independence day under lockdown

Military jets flew in formation over Tel Avivs deserted parks and streets on Wednesday, cheered on from rooftops by flag-waving residents in face masks as Israel marked its independence day under lockdown. In a normal year, locals would cel...

Kalyan Dombivli's COVID-19 dashboard available in public domain

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation KDMC has recently announced that a dashboard about COVID-19 situation in KDMC area is now available in the public domain. The page has been linked with the website of the municipal corporation, and othe...

Delhi HC directs Nodal Officer to ensure compliance of lockdown norms in CWG village

Delhi High Court has directed Nodal Officer to ensure strict compliance of all lockdown directives and COVID-19 related guidelines in the Commonwealth Games Village with the help of Facility Management Service Agency and other staff. Justic...

Russia's coronavirus case tally nears the 100,000 milestone

Russias nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases neared the 100,000 mark on Wednesday after 5,841 new cases of the virus were registered overnight along with a record daily rise in the death toll.Russia, the worlds largest country by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020