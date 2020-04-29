Left Menu
Development News Edition

VW, Daimler urge Germany to boost car demand as profits plunge

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:17 IST
VW, Daimler urge Germany to boost car demand as profits plunge

VW and Daimler on Wednesday urged the German government to help boost demand for cars as the coronavirus pandemic hammered first-quarter profits and forced both carmakers to drop their outlooks for the year.

The demands came as German chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to host a summit with auto industry leaders to discuss ways of reviving one of the country's most important industries which has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. "We need a swift decision on buyer incentives," VW's Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said, echoing Daimler Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius who also called for the swift introduction of broad measures to rekindle demand for cars.

"A simple incentive would be effective," Kaellenius said on a call to discuss Daimler's earnings. Car sales across the world have slumped as measures to contain the pandemic forced production lines to shut and showrooms to close, starving manufacturers of much needed cash for investments.

Volkswagen warned it faced a difficult second quarter and that a planned dividend increase might have to be reconsidered. In February, it proposed raising the payout to 6.50 euros per ordinary share, up from 4.80 euros in 2018, and 6.56 euros per preferred share, up from 4.86 euros. "This decision is ultimately reserved for the annual general meeting and will of course continue to be subject to review depending on the further development of this year, whether momentum, confidence and thus results and liquidity return," Witter said.

Global passenger car sales are expected to drop by 15%-20%, Volkswagen forecast, echoing auto supplier Robert Bosch, which also said on Wednesday it saw a fall in car production of at least 20% this year. "We are bracing ourselves for a global recession," Bosch Chief Executive Volkmar Denner said.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen said first-quarter car sales dropped by 23% from the year before, causing operating profit to tumble 81% in the three month period and forcing the car and truck manufacturer to withdraw its guidance for 2020. Bosch also said it could not give an outlook for 2020.

In February, Volkswagen had said it aimed for customer deliveries in line with 2019, revenue growth of 4%, and slightly higher passenger car deliveries. Daimler's first-quarter operating profit fell by almost 70%, and the parent company of the Mercedes-Benz luxury brand increased risk provisions for delinquencies for leased or purchased Mercedes-Benz cars to 448 million euros($486.71 million).

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt considering packages for sectors facing distress: Gadkari

The government is seriously considering unveiling packages, to the extent possible, to support sectors facing distress and a decision in this regard will be taken at the Prime Ministers level, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday....

Jharkhand CM condoles Irrfan Khan's demise

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will always be remembered as an extraordinary actor. In his condolence message, Soren said that he was very sad to h...

Germany wants joint EU planning to protect supply chains -minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier called on Wednesday for joint European Union planning to safeguard supply chains during future pandemics. Berlin did not want a European autocracy but did want more independence in Europe in medical pr...

Ashok Leyland employees contribute Rs 41 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said its employees have contributed Rs 41 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to aid the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The contributions were collectively made by employees of Ashok Leyland and their f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020