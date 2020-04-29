Ukrainian entrepreneurs protest lockdown restrictions

Several hundred Ukrainian entrepreneurs protested in Kyiv on Wednesday, demanding the government to ease lockdown restrictions enacted on March 12 to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The protesters blocked a street near Ukraine's government offices, demanding state support for businesses and permission to reopen small enterprises on May 1 - otherwise companies would go under, the entrepreneurs argued.

Ukraine's authorities, which have reported 9,866 confirmed coronavirus cases, started to ease lockdown restrictions this week and plan to gradually lift the lockdown after May 11 if virus cases don't spike. Government officials in Chernivtsy, a city 500 kilometers (300 miles) west of Kyiv, allowed food markets to reopen Tuesday while requiring customers to wear masks and observe social distancing.

In Kyiv, authorities plan to allow beauty parlors, shops and parks to reopen on May 12..