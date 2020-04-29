TS Tirumurti is India's new Permanent Representative to UN
TS Tirumurti has been appointed the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations (UN) at New York, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:25 IST
TS Tirumurti has been appointed the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations (UN) at New York, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday. Tirumurti, presently a Secretary in the MEA, joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1985.
"TS Tirumurti (IFS:1985), presently Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York," said the MEA in a release. Tirumurti will be replacing Syed Akbaruddin, who held the post since January 2016 and is now retiring.
Meanwhile, Namrata S Kumar, Joint Secretary in MEA, has been appointed the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Slovenia. Jaideep Mazumdar, the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Philippines, has been appointed the next Ambassador of India to Austria. (ANI)
ALSO READ
British American Tobacco under criminal probe by U.S. regulators - The Times
Trump administration to unveil $15.5 bln first phase of coronavirus farm aid - sources
US approves sale of missile, torpedoes worth USD155 million to India
EG, Thunder Predator roll in BTS Pro Series: Americas
New York, California and other states plan for reopening as coronavirus crisis eases