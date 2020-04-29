Sprout and 'oskar' part ways

Sprout and Tomas "oskar" Stastny parted ways Wednesday. "Due to unbridgeable differences we separate from @CSGOoskar with immediate effect which we find really regrettable," the team posted on Twitter. "It has been a mutual decision and we wish him only good."

The 28-year-old Czech AWPer had been with Sprout since January. "We didn't see eye to eye in-game, we had different views on how to play the game," oskar told HLTV.org.

The departure leaves Sprout with four players: Denis "denis" Howell, Timo "Spiidi" Richter, Josef "faveN" Baumann and Pawel "dycha" Dycha. --Field Level Media