Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil to deploy troops to protect Amazon as deforestation surges

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 30-04-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 01:32 IST
Brazil to deploy troops to protect Amazon as deforestation surges
Representative image Image Credit: JPL-NASA

Brazil plans to deploy its armed forces to fight deforestation and fires in the Amazon jungle, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said on Wednesday, in an effort protect the world's largest rainforest where destruction has surged since last year. Mourão said the country would invoke the same measure that deployed troops to fight forest fires last year, a so-called Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO) decree to be signed by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Amazon deforestation soared to an 11-year high last year, as fires tore through the rainforest, provoking international outcry that Brazil was not doing enough to protect the biome. Destruction has continued to climb this year. From January to March, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon rose 51% from a year ago, according to preliminary satellite data.

Mourão said the government would establish permanent bases in the Amazon this year for military personnel, federal and state police, environmental agencies and other security forces. "We already have a plan practically finished for an initiative against deforestation and to prevent fires that start in July and August," Mourão said.

Mourão did not give details on the timing of the decree. "If a new GLO is necessary, the armed forces are ready to go again," Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo said earlier on Wednesday.

The plans to deploy the military come amid signs that the government is rolling back routine environmental enforcement due to the new coronavirus outbreak. An official at environmental agency Ibama, the government's main enforcer of environmental laws, told Reuters in March that it would not be able to send as many agents into the field to stop environmental crimes because of health risks.

Environmental advocates worry that will lead destruction to spike further in the rainforest, although Ibama said the cutbacks would be in areas other than the Amazon. Marcio Astrini, executive secretary for Brazilian advocacy group Climate Observatory, said that the military's presence will undoubtedly help curb deforestation in the short term, but can't replace long-term efforts via environmental agencies like Ibama, which are being weakened by Bolsonaro's administration.

Astrini said the government is "schizophrenic," with Bolsonaro's pro-development policies to blame for causing the very destruction that the military is being sent in to stop. "Sending the military to the Amazon is like medicating a disease of the government's own creation," Astrini said.

"It's a medication that has a short-term effect, it will resolve the problem now. ... It won't cure the disease. The disease that exists in the Amazon today is Bolsonaro."

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook beats quarterly revenue estimates

Facebook Inc beat analysts estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and said it will not provide a specific revenue forecast for the second quarter or full-year 2020.Total revenue rose to 17.74 billion from 15.08 billion in the first q...

INSIGHT-After aggressive mass testing, Vietnam says it contains coronavirus outbreak

Businessman Phan Quoc Viet was making his usual prayers at a pagoda in Tay Ninh, a province in southern Vietnam, when the government officials call came.It was late January, just after the Lunar New Year. Vietnam had detected its first two ...

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost

Microsoft Corp reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, powered by another strong performance from its cloud service Azure as the coronavirus outbreak and home sheltering lead to more people working from home.The...

Pompeo says no sight of North Korea's Kim, real risk of famine in country

The United States has caught no sight of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and is watching reports about his health, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, adding there was a real risk of famine in the country amid the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020