Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tesla's profit run not derailed by coronavirus, full-year forecast scrapped

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 02:16 IST
Tesla's profit run not derailed by coronavirus, full-year forecast scrapped
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tesla Inc on Wednesday posted its third quarterly profit in a row, but said the novel coronavirus was hurting deliveries and lockdown restrictions made it impossible for the electric carmaker to provide guidance for the full year. Tesla said it could not predict how quickly vehicle manufacturing and global supply chains will normalize, saying it would revisit full-year guidance for net income and cash flow when it reports current-quarter results in three months.

Shares of the company were up more than 8% at $870 in extended trade. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus has disrupted demand for cars, with automakers including Tesla forced to furlough workers, and fueled uncertainty over when and how supply chains will return to normalcy once the curbs are eased.

Tesla's report of a profitable quarter comes just a day after Detroit-based rival Ford Motor Co reported a $2 billion first-quarter loss and forecast losing another $5 billion in the current quarter as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand. Vehicle demand in the United States has dropped as much as 80% in some hard-hit areas in March, but some analysts said sales appeared to recover slightly in the first two weeks of April.

Tesla on Wednesday said it expected production at its vehicle factories in Fremont, California and in Shanghai, China to ramp gradually through the second quarter. The electric carmaker did not say when it planned to resume production in Fremont. Alameda County, where the factory is based, on Wednesday extended stay-at-home orders until May 31. While some essential businesses are allowed to operate before then, vehicle manufacturing does not fall under the exemptions.

Earlier this month, Tesla said production and deliveries of its Model Y sports utility vehicle was significantly ahead of schedule, as it delivered the highest number of vehicles in any first quarter to date, despite the outbreak. Revenue rose to $5.99 billion from $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.90 billion for the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, Tesla posted a profit of $1.24 per share. Analysts had expected a loss of 36 cents per share.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to shrink workforce, raise cash as coronavirus slams jet industry

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it would cut its 160,000-person workforce by about 10, further reduce 787 Dreamliner production and try to boost liquidity as it prepares for a years-long industry recovery from the coronavirus pandemic that drov...

Trump says internet retailers using the post office must pay more

President Donald Trump lambasted internet retailers again on Wednesday for taking advantage of the U.S. postal service and said those firms needed to pay more for package delivery.We want to stabilize the post office, and the way you do tha...

Amazon city resorts to mass graves as Brazil COVID-19 deaths soar

Deaths from the coronavirus outbreak have piled up so fast in the Amazon rainforests biggest city that the main cemetery is burying five coffins at a time in collective graves. Soon, the city may run out of coffins.Manaus, the capital of Am...

Fed lending programs may get more funds, but not airlines -Treasury's Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he is ready to invest more capital in new or expanded Federal Reserve coronavirus rescue lending programs but is not considering more aid to struggling airlines at the moment. Mnuchin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020