Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey says deployment of Russian defences delayed, but will happen

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:07 IST
Turkey says deployment of Russian defences delayed, but will happen

Turkey's planned deployment of Russian S-400 missile defences has been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak but will ultimately go ahead, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Thursday. "There has been a delay because of the coronavirus but it will move forward as it was planned," Ibrahim Kalin told an online meeting hosted by the Atlantic Council, adding that Erdogan had told U.S. President Donald Trump several times that he was also interested in purchasing Patriot missiles.

The United States has said that Turkey risks U.S. sanctions if it deploys the Russian-made S-400s.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

AT&T brings ad unit Xandr under WarnerMedia ahead of HBO Max launch

ATT Inc said on Thursday it will bring its advertising unit Xandr under its WarnerMedia label, which is set to launch its streaming channel HBO Max in May. The move comes two months after Xandr Chief Executive Office Brian Lesser resigned f...

French football season declared over, PSG awarded title

Frances football league declared the season over on Thursday, with Paris Saint-Germain named as Ligue 1 champions. PSG led the table by 12 points from Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak,...

Soccer-Bundesliga to wait until May 6 for restart update

Germanys Bundesliga will need to wait another week to find out about a possible restart after the government on Thursday delayed any decision over a league resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic.The cash-strapped clubs and league had been...

Coronavirus to accelerate UK grocery's digital shift, says Sainsbury's boss

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating a digital shift in UK grocery shopping as Britons embrace home delivery, click and collect and technologies such as in-store scanning, the boss of Sainsburys said on Thursday.Since the crisis started...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020