Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. COVID strains: Dancer performs 'virus melody' in empty Budapest square

Dressed in black and wearing a facemask, the dancer leaps and pirouttes across Budapest's deserted central Heroes Square - to the strains of a melody that mirrors the molecular structure of the coronavirus. To mark World Dance Day, Zsolt Vencel Kovacs was performing his interpretation of part of the composition created this month by Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientists. India's Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, 67, dies of leukemia

Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, who starred in celebrated Bollywood movies such as "Bobby" and "Mera Naam Joker", died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said. Kapoor, 67, the scion of a famed film industry family, is survived by his wife and two children, and had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018. China to tighten rules to stop movies from premiering online: sources

While cinemas shuttered in China during the coronavirus epidemic are waiting for the all clear to reopen, regulators are planning to protect their business by enforcing rules to stop movies from premiering online, two sources familiar with the matter said. The release of two films online during the lockdown provoked uproar in China's film industry, with theatres fearing they could be bypassed in future, devastating ticket revenue at a time when they are already uncertain how fast the public will regain confidence to go to the movies. Coronavirus shatters silver screen dreams for India's Bollywood

India's film industry, purveyor of song-and-dance spectacles to millions, will take at least two years to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening big-ticket projects, putting at risk tens of thousands of jobs. That was the sombre assessment of about a dozen top producers, distributors and actors from Bollywood, the movie industry in India's commercial capital of Mumbai, during a video conference this week, one of the participants said. Oprah, Julia Roberts lead 'Call to Unite' 24-hour global livestream

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra and former U.S. President George W. Bush are among some 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic. "The Call to Unite," starting on Friday at 8 p.m. ET (midnight GMT) and streamed globally on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms, hopes to support people who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus or who feel isolated, depressed or overwhelmed. U.S. FAA probing runway incident involving actor Harrison Ford - media

The United States' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating an incident in which actor Harrison Ford was piloting a small plane that wrongly crossed a runway where another aircraft was landing, U.S. media reported late on Wednesday citing an FAA statement. There was no danger of a crash in the incident that occurred last week at an airport in southern California, according to an FAA statement cited by the New York Times. HBO Max streaming service to be available on Google platforms at launch

HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from AT&T Inc owned WarnerMedia, will be available across Google platforms and devices when it launches on May 27, the company said on Wednesday. HBO Max is entering a crowded streaming landscape dominated by Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co's Disney+, and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video. Gigi Hadid confirms baby on way with Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Thursday confirmed she was expecting a baby with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, saying the couple were both excited and happy. Hadid, who turned 25 last week, appeared remotely on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" on Thursday to give the news following rumors circulating for several days in the celebrity media. Irrfan Khan, Indian actor in 'Life of Pi', dies of cancer aged 54

Irrfan Khan, an Indian actor who brought versatility and style to recent hit films and had roles in Hollywood movies such as "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake" , died on Wednesday, aged 54. His death, after a prolonged battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesman who said Khan was surrounded by family at the time. He is survived by his wife and two children. 'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthem

Rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert are raising money for health workers fighting COVID-19 with new single "You Are The Champions", an updated version of classic hit "We Are The Champions" recorded on mobile phones under lockdown. The track is for "all those in the frontline, all around the world... the people who are risking their lives to save us and save our families," guitarist Brian May told Reuters in a video conference call interview from his home in London.