Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepali rescuers recover bodies of South Korean trekker, guide

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:29 IST
Nepali rescuers recover bodies of South Korean trekker, guide

Rescuers in Nepal recovered the bodies of a South Korean trekker and a local guide on Friday, an official said, the last of a group of seven who went missing in January after being struck by an avalanche in the Annapurna region.

Four South Korean trekkers and three Nepali guides were hit by an avalanche an altitude of about 3,250 metres (10,662 feet)near the village Hinku, 150 km (90 miles) northwest of Kathmandu, on Jan. 17. "Our rescuers dug two bodies out from the snow," army spokesman Bigyan Dev Pandey told Reuters. A helicopter has been despatched to bring the bodies from the remote area, he said.

Rescuers found the bodies of three South Koreans earlier this week, while those of two other guides were recovered in March and April. The Himalayan region is popular with adventure tourists as it leads to the base camp of Mount Annapurna, the world's tenth highest mountain at 8,091 metres (26,545 feet), and is known for its spectacular beauty.

Each year thousands of trekkers and climbers visit Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest, and where adventure tourism is a big source of income. Nepal closed all climbing and trekking activities in the Himalayas in March as part of measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The country of 30 million people has reported 57 cases of novel coronavirus and no deaths so far.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No popcorn at movies as Czechs prepare to reopen cinemas and other businesses

The Czech Republic outlined rules on Friday for cinemas, hairdressers, and other businesses to re-open on May 11 that includes food and drink ban at the movies as the country eases restrictions aimed at slowing the coronaviruss spread. Hair...

Record ozone hole over Arctic in March now closed - U.N.

Ozone depletion over the Arctic hit a record level in March, the biggest since 2011, but the hole has now closed, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Friday. The springtime phenomenon in the northern hemisphere was driven...

WHO ministerial to open on May 18; UNICEF seeks flights for vaccines

The annual meeting of health ministers will take place virtually from May 18, with the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. The shortened agenda will include items essential for governance contin...

Fast, sensitive antibody blood test for COVID-19 developed

Scientists have developed a quick, sensitive test for antibodies against the novel coronavirus in human blood that could help doctors track a persons exposure to COVID-19, as well as confirm suspected cases that tested negative by other met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020