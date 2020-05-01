Left Menu
Police: 4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in buggy accident

Police: 4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in buggy accident
Authorities in Kentucky said four children died and one is missing after a buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away in the current while trying to cross a low-water bridge. Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned on Wednesday in Bath County, Kentucky, State Police said in a statement. The adult in the buggy was able to make it to the bank of the stream and call for help, police said.

The four siblings were found and pronounced dead by a coroner's office Wednesday. Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell said authorities from various agencies were continuing to search Thursday for the last missing child. Ferrell said Kentucky National Guard troops arrived to help search efforts in the remote area, where people were searching on foot, on ATVs, and in kayaks. Helicopters were expected to arrive later in the day if the weather permitted.

He said the rain stopped falling overnight, which allowed the water to recede some and should help search efforts. Missi Mosley and her boyfriend told WYMT-TV that they rushed to the scene on their ATV after hearing the call go out on the scanner.

"It was devastating," Mosley said. "The waters are so swift and the rain was pouring down. It was just a somber feeling.".

