Georgia beer named after virus expert Fauci enjoys a 2nd run

PTI | Avondale Estates | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:56 IST
Georgia beer named after virus expert Fauci enjoys a 2nd run
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The thirst for the beer named after Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to grow. Atlanta-area brewery Wild Heaven Beer has begun to produce a second, larger batch of Fauci Spring, a popular pale ale named after Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases.

Nick Purdy, the co-founder of Wild Heaven Beer, said the first run of Fauci Spring surpassed his expectations in terms of demand and the company is now brewing enough beer for another 1,300 cases. Purdy added that his brewery's effort is all in good fun during uncertain times.

"Our job is to put smiles on people's faces and so if during this crisis these beers have provided a little bit of levity and a little bit of fun then I think we've done our job," Purdy told The Associated Press on Thursday, as newly labeled cans of Fauci Spring were stacked by the case at the brewery in Avondale Estates, Georgia. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Donald Trump's point person on explaining the COVID-19 pandemic to the American public.

Purdy said Fauci Spring is part of a series of so-called pandemic beers his brewery is producing. The newest batch includes We Will Meet Again, a rye India pale ale with a nod to Queen Elizabeth II's recent message of hope to the people in the U.K. amid the coronavirus crisis.

