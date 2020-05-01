Left Menu
Protesters in Greece gather for May Day

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Protesters have begun gathering in central Athens for traditional May Day marches, despite authorities' pleas to unions to move their demonstrations to next week, after lockdown measures begin easing. More than 100 people from the communist party-affiliated PAME union gathered in Athens's main Syntagma Square, outside Parliament. Holding banners and red flags, and most wearing masks and gloves, the protesters stood roughly two meters (6.5 feet) apart from each other as they waited for the march to begin.

"The symbolic events for May Day being organized as always by the labor unions, with all necessary protection measures, with them wearing masks and maintaining the necessary distance between them, do not constitute a danger for everything the people have won until today by adhering to the restrictive measures" of the lockdown, the Communist Party said in an announcement. Greek authorities have repeatedly warned people that this year, May Day will have to be different, saying the lockdown measures due to be partially lifted starting Monday are still very much in effect. Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias has stressed Greeks will not be able to go on countryside trips as they frequently do, and he appealed to trade unions to transfer their usual May Day marches to the first Saturday after lockdown restrictions have been eased.

"We welcome May Day with truly spring weather. Like during Easter, we will spend (the day) differently," Hardalias said during his daily briefing Thursday. "Either at home or with a walk near it... I repeat that trips far from our permanent residence are not allowed. We are not allowed to go to our country home, certainly not to our village." But unions were to go ahead anyway with more than a dozen marches or commemorations planned, especially in central Athens.

