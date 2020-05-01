France says urgent for Lebanon put into action reform plans

France says urgent for Lebanon put into action reform plansReuters | Paris | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:45 IST
France said on Friday it was urgent that Lebanon implement reforms that were essential for the country's recovery after the government adopted an economic plan and decided to request help from the International Monetary Fund.
"It is on this basis that France stands ready to support the efforts of Lebanon," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.
