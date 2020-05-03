Astralis sweep Heretics at Road to Rio - Europe

Astralis swept Team Heretics on Saturday to remain atop the Group A standings as Week 2 of the ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe event wrapped up. The two teams entered the day tied with the group's best record at 3-1, along with Ninjas in Pyjamas. Pulling ahead were Astralis and NiP, who rallied for a tight 2-1 victory over Complexity Gaming (1-4).

In Saturday's other match, Team Vitality (3-2) see-sawed past Fnatic (2-3) by a 2-1 margin. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The European event has 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the playoff's lower bracket. All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage.

The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus $33,000 of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points, 1,500 RMR points and $21,500. Vitality began Saturday with a 16-13 victory on Dust II, but Fnatic fought back with a 22-20 double-overtime win on Inferno. Vitality recovered to take Mirage 16-11 and clinch the match.

Next, Complexity grabbed the early edge on NiP with a 16-14 victory on Mirage, then led 9-6 at halftime on Vertigo. But NiP stormed back to take Vertigo 16-11, then won Train 16-12 for the match victory. Astralis took down Heretics with a 16-10 win on Dust II and a 16-12 triumph on Inferno.

Week 3 begins Tuesday with four matches: Group A

Dignitas vs. Astralis Team Heretics vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Group B FaZe Clan vs. GODSENT

c0ntact Gaming vs. North ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe standings, with win-loss record and map differential (through Saturday):

Group A T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 4-1, +47

T1. Astralis, 4-1, +41 T3. Team Heretics, 3-2, +18

T3. Team Vitality, 3-2, -2 T5. Fnatic, 2-3, +2

T5. ENCE, 2-3, -27 T7. Dignitas, 1-4, -36

T7. Complexity Gaming, 1-4, -43 Group B

1. FaZe Clan, 4-0, +37 T2. G2 Esports, 3-1, +30

T2. GODSENT, 3-1, +12 T4. Copenhagen Flames, 2-2, +12

T4. Movistar Riders, 2-2, -25 T6. mousesports, 1-3, -1

T6. North, 1-3, -19 8. c0ntact Gaming, 0-4, -46

--Field Level Media