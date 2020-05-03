Left Menu
Development News Edition

Race for coronavirus vaccine intensifies

A cure or vaccine for the Coronavirus infection, which has brought the world economy and public health system to the brink of collapse, is the need of the hour. The search for a vaccine has begun around the globe at an intensity never before seen in medical research.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 10:18 IST
Race for coronavirus vaccine intensifies
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A cure or vaccine for the Coronavirus infection, which has brought the world economy and public health system to the brink of collapse, is the need of the hour. The search for a vaccine has begun around the globe at an intensity never before seen in medical research. According to the experts, a vaccine is the only tool that will bring the virus to heel and allow life around the world to normalize. Worldwide the coronavirus cases are nearing 3.5 million mark with 244,660 people succumbing to the deadly infection.

Last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a "landmark" international collaboration to accelerate the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. Launching the initiative, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the world needs the tools to fight coronavirus and need them fast. The European Union has pledged to set up an international medical program to lead the global response to fighting coronavirus with an initial pledge of raising USD 8 billion to find a vaccine and treatment for the pandemic.

In Britain, clinical trials have begun of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University's Jenner Institute. Meanwhile, other developers across Europe have also stepped up their works on their own experimental shots against the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Within the United States, at least 115 vaccine projects are going on in laboratories at companies and research labs, reported the Washington Post.

According to the Post, a goal in the United States is to deliver a vaccine within 12 to 18 months. The White House put together a task force called Operation Warp Speed to try to move even faster, making hundreds of millions of doses ready by January.

However, scientists around the world have also expressed concern over fast-forwarding the decades-long process of finding vaccines. "The 26 years it took us to make the rotavirus vaccine is pretty typical. If it's 12 to 18 months, you're skipping steps," said the Post quoted Paul Offit, who developed a vaccine for rotavirus. "Is that a little risky? Yes it is, but so is getting infected with the virus."

Thought designing a promising vaccine is easy, showing that it is safe and effective, and then scaling up production can takes years or even decades. However, researchers are now trying to compress that timeline in ways they never have before.

A Beijing company is trying an inactivated virus. Giant pharmaceutical companies, flush with government funding, are turning their vaccine platforms toward coronavirus. Researchers at Texas A&M University are repurposing an existing tuberculosis vaccine to see if it can prevent deaths or severe illness.

To make things more difficult, as the infection spread across the world, scientific teams have had to change how they work, practising social distancing in their labs so the virus doesn't take out the effort to combat it. Philanthropist Bill Gates has said that things cannot really return to normal until the world's 7 billion people are vaccinated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: League on track for the full season; Biden backs U.S. women's team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.U.S. Soccer scores victory in equal pay suit with womens team playersThe U.S. womens soccer teams claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to the United...

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793; Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793 to 162,496 RKIThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 793 to 162,496, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI fo...

People News Roundup: Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday; Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.A Minute With Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashionEven Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is...

Yediyurappa requests Maharashtra govt to release 6 TMC water in view of drought in North Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to release six TMC water from his states reservoirs to rivers in Karnataka to meet acute drinking water shortage in North Karnataka. Yediyurappa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020