Nepal Cabinet recommends President to summon Budget Session of Parliament from May 8
The Nepali Cabinet has recommended to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to call the Budget Session of Parliament from May 8.ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:06 IST
The Nepali Cabinet has recommended to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to call the Budget Session of Parliament from May 8. Bhandari summoned the sessions of the upper and lower houses of the Parliament as per Article 93 (1) of the Constitution, on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, The Himalayan Times reported citing the office of the President.
A meeting of the Cabinet held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar on Sunday decided to recommend to the President to summon the house session from May 8. The President's Office will now release a notice regarding the matter.
During the session, the parliamentarians will hold extensive deliberations on the budget as well as the government's policies and programmes for the upcoming financial year. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Kosovo president nominates PM candidate to try to solve political crisis
White House briefly follows twitter accounts of host country during presidential visit: Official
Blackhawks fire president/CEO McDonough
Many migrants on US deportation flight had coronavirus, Guatemalan president says
Brazil's economy could recover in Q4, says central bank president