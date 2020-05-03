Russia to use helicopters and drones to monitor

Russia to use helicopters and drones to monitorPTI | Moscow | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:42 IST
Russia's National Guard will deploy helicopters and drones in Moscow to monitor compliance with lockdown measures during holidays this week
There is concern that warm spring weather and a string of holidays could draw people in large numbers to leave home and gather in woodland parks
Monday and Tuesday are legal holidays and Saturday marks the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, a day that usually sees huge outdoor gatherings.
