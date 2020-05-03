Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani security forces kill 2 Baloch graduates, who were forced to join BLA, in Kalat

Shahdad Baloch and Ehsan Baloch, both graduates from Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad, were killed by Pakistani security forces in Kalat on Saturday.

ANI | Kalat | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:29 IST
Pakistani security forces kill 2 Baloch graduates, who were forced to join BLA, in Kalat
Shahdad Baloch and Ehsan Baloch (File pics). Image Credit: ANI

Shahdad Baloch and Ehsan Baloch, both graduates from Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad, were killed by Pakistani security forces in Kalat on Saturday. Both the graduates were critical of the Pakistani establishment for exploitation of the natural resources and gross human rights violations in Balochistan.

Sources reveal that they both were brilliant students and were forced to join the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a pro-freedom outfit a year ago because of continuous discrimination and brutality against the Baloch in the country. Abdullah Abbas Baluch, a human rights activist said, "I came to know about Shahdad from his pictures circulated on social media a few years ago. He was humiliated and beaten up when he complained about discriminatory treatment towards Baloch students in Punjab. He was also a victim of torture and enforced disappearance."

Khan Zaman Kakar, a Pashtun author, said on Twitter, "There are reports that two brilliant QAU graduates #EhsanBaloch and #ShahdadBaloch have been killed in Kalat, Balochistan. Does the state intelligentsia know that why such highly educated Baloch youngsters prefer their own mountains over the Pakistani offices?" A large number of educated Balochs have taken up arms against the state because of the growing poverty, human rights violations, incidents of rape and torture against the Baloch women.

Jamal Baloch, a journalist based in Balochistan, remembered how Shahdad raised questions about discrimination against Baloch at a talk show on television. He tweeted, "Shaheed Shahdad Baloch on #CapitalTalk. "Reko Dik, Saindak and Sui Gas all these projects couldn't change the fate of Balochistan & its people, how can #CPEC change the fate of Balochistan?" Pakistan Army killed Shahdad yesterday and its 2020 but didn't get his answer".

Sources also said that Shahdad, an MPhil graduate, was kidnapped by security forces in March 2015 and released after torturing. Balochistan is a resource-rich but least developed province of Pakistan. As Pakistan and China continue to exploit resources from Balochistan, the people are resisting and demanding equal rights. Some Balochs have joined armed struggle and demand freedom from Pakistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan sees economy down 3% in 2020 due to coronavirus

Jordans cash-strapped economy is expected to contract around 3 in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus, the finance minister said on Sunday.The International Monetary Fund IMF, which last March approved a four-year 1.3 billion programm...

COVID-19:NDMC announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for frontline workers in case of death

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC will provide Rs 15 lakh compensation in case of death of any of its employee fighting the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The compensation will be provided to both regular and contractual workers, ...

Centre sends public health teams to 20 worst-affected districts to help states in virus containment

Twenty central public health teams have been constituted and are being deployed in as many affected districts having high case load of COVID-19 in nine states and Delhi to identify the gaps and support them in proper implementation of clust...

IT hardware company expect to resume partial production this week, 100% next month

Electronics manufacturers expect to resume partial production this week and full capacity by end of next month if there is no change in guidelines from the government, according to senior company officials. The central and some state govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020