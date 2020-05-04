Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan set to extend emergency until May 31

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-05-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 14:27 IST
Japan set to extend emergency until May 31

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters that experts supported the government's plan to extend a state of emergency through the end of May. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to formally announce an extension after the plan gets parliamentary approval later Monday. Japan has more than 15,000 cases and 510 deaths, according to the health ministry. Nishimura earlier said Tokyo and other prefectures being hard hit by the virus are expected to keep the emergency measures fully in place, while they could be eased elsewhere if ample preventive steps are taken.(AP) AMS

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Would be devastating if India don't tour Australia: Labuschagne

Top Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday said he and his team would be pretty devastated if India dont make the trip Down Under for a Test and limited-overs series later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indias tour of Aust...

Sterling falls as dollar strengthens; short positions increase

The pound fell on Monday, driven by a stronger dollar due to worsening U.S.-China relations and seasonal flows as sterling enters what is typically one of its worst-performing months.The United States made a renewed effort to blame China fo...

Hopeful that kin of IB officer killed in Delhi violence will get Rs 1 cr honorarium: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he is hopeful that the family of murdered Intelligence Bureau IB officer Ankit Sharma will get the honorary amount of Rs 1 crore in this week. IB officer Late Ankit Sharma was killed ...

Plasma therapy 'no magic bullet' against COVID-19; Need large-scale trials to prove efficacy: Experts

By Asim Kamal Eds PTI SPECIAL New Delhi, May 4 PTI&#160;The convalescent plasma therapy is no magic bullet to deal with coronavirus, and only large-scale controlled trials can ascertain its efficacy as part of the treatment strategy, top ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020