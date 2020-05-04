Govt incompetence takes toll on businessmen in Gilgit Baltistan amid lockdown

Administrative incompetence of the Gilgit Baltistan government has once again been exposed as people in the illegally occupied region are facing severe problems due to discriminatory and unprofessional conduct of the authorities amid the COVID-19 outbreak. While one section of society is brazenly disregarding the social distancing and other mandatory lockdown norms, small businessmen and daily wagers are being tackled with an iron fist.

A local committee of businessmen alleged that law enforcement agencies had deliberately ignored the regular assemblies of mass prayers while ensuring massive losses to small businessmen. Ahmad Ali Khan, President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran said, "You can see groups of up to 20 children playing Ludo. People are working in their fields. In our case, only a person with a mask sits at the shop and attends only customers at a time, then what is the need of closing our shops?"

"A large number of people can be seen in mosques attending prayers. They themselves are also doing their press conferences and other activities. So what is the point of enforcing lockdown on us?" Khan added. Businessmen say while all their revenue-generating activities have closed, an additional set of responsibilities has come their way.

They also have to look after the laborers and helpers working for them. "People in Gilgit Baltistan are not very rich and they are not big businessmen. They own small shops and businesses. They have just one or two helpers with them. Now, in such a situation, the owner has to bear the expenses of the helper. He also has to pay his rent, electricity and other bills. The owner also has to look for the tuition fee for his children. How can we pay now when all shops are closed?" said Khan.

Women activists have urged the government to waive off their loans as the situation has become grim amid the lockdown. There are no earnings and the interests on loans they acquired for their businesses are increasing every day.

A women activist said, "The women in the region had started their own business by taking banking loans whose interest is growing every day. The closure of business has further exacerbated the problem. Hence, I request the government and all the influential people around to come forward and help such women. I request the government on behalf of all the women present here to help us and waive off our loans." Gilgit Baltistan, an illegally occupied region with a population of around two million has registered 364 COVID-19 cases. The government which takes decisions at whims and fancies of Islamabad has not been ordering enough testing per day.

With negligent authorities in place, the region might witness a sudden boom in COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.