One Indian among 12 people died in Nepal after consuming spurious liquor

An Indian national was among 12 people who died after consuming spurious liquor in Nepal's Mohattari district, the health ministry said here on Monday. The deceased were aged between 26 and 55 years, they said. According to the ministry officials, after getting reports of several people dying over the past five days in Bhangaha and Bardibas municipalities in Mahottari district bordering India, a health team was sent to the area.

On examining the blood samples of the deceased, it was found that they died of consuming spurious liquor, the officials said. Among the 12 deceased was an Indian man who was residing in Bhangaha, they said.