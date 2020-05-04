Left Menu
PM Modi makes veiled attack on Pakistan, says some people busy spreading other deadly viruses as world battles coronavirus

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said at the virtual Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit that while the world is fighting the novel coronavirus, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses such as terrorism and fake news.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Non-Aligned Movement Summit through video conferencing on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said at the virtual Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit that while the world is fighting the novel coronavirus, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses such as terrorism and fake news. "Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities and countries," the Prime Minister said taking a swipe at the neighbouring country without naming it.

Pakistan has been continuing its attempts at cross-border infiltration of terrorists even as the world is battling the challenge thrown by coronavirus. Its leaders have peddled fake videos in order to create divisions. Security agencies have traced thousands of social media handles based in Pakistan spreading fake news. The Prime Minister, in his remarks through video conferencing, said India is taking care of its citizens against COVID-19 and is also extending help to others and has ensured medical supplies to 123 partner countries including 59 members of NAM.

He said the humanity today faces its most serious crisis in many decades. "At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world's moral voice. To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive," he said.

He said India has shown how democracy, discipline, and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement. "During this crisis, we have shown how democracy, discipline, and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement. Indian civilization sees the whole world as one family. As we care for our own citizens, we're also extending help to other countries," the Prime Minister said.

"Despite our own needs, we have ensured medical supplies to our 123 partner countries including 59 members of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). We are active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines," he added. The Prime Minister said that to counter COVID-19 India has promoted coordination in its immediate neighborhood and was organising online training to share its medical expertise with many others.

The theme of the summit is `We stand together against COVID-19'. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev is the current chair of the movement. It is the first time PM Modi attended the NAM summit. He did not attend the previous summits since becoming Prime Minister in 2014. (ANI)

