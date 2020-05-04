Team Spirit add 'gpk' as Pushka League stand-in

Danil "gpk" Skutin has joined Team Spirit as a stand-in for the WePlay! Pushka League. He replaces Yegor "Ergon" Kozlov, who pulled out of the ongoing event due to health problems.

He is the third member of Gambit Esports, who declined to participate in the league, to join another roster. Gambit captain Artsiom "fng" Barshak is standing in with Alliance and Maxi "Shachlo" Abramovskikh is with Cyber Legacy. In addition to gpk, the Team Spirit roster includes Anton "DyrachYO" Shkredov, Vasily "AfterLife" Shishkin, Alexander "Immersion" Hmelevskoy and Mihail "Misha" Agatov.

Entering Monday's action, Team Spirit was in sixth-place and in danger of elimination in the seven-team Commonwealth of Independent States region.