Syrian air defenses thwart missile attack in Aleppo -state media

Syrian air defenses thwart missile attack in Aleppo -state mediaReuters | Amman | Updated: 05-05-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 01:40 IST
Syrian air defenses thwarted an aerial missile attack in the skies of the northern city of Aleppo, state media said on Monday.
It gave no further details of the latest attack inside Syria in the last few weeks, which Syria has blamed on Israel. The Israeli army had stepped up aerial strikes on Iranian targets in the last few weeks, according to intelligence sources.
