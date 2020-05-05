'Last Dance' rating down slightly but still high

Ratings for ESPN's documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, "The Last Dance," remained strong Sunday but declined from the prior two weeks. The 10-part documentary series, divided into 10 one-hour episodes, chronicles the Chicago Bulls' path to the 1997-98 NBA championship.

Episodes 5 and 6 drew 5.8 million and 5.2 million viewers, respectively, on Sunday. The first four episodes were watched initially by 6.3 million, 5.8 million, 6.1 million and 5.7 million viewers. The odd-numbered episodes are attracting higher viewership because they are airing at 9 p.m. ET, while the even-numbered episodes are airing at 10 p.m. ET.

ESPN also reported that total viewership for the initial four episodes of "The Last Dance" has nearly doubled when taking into account those who taped the documentary and watched it at a later date. The network reported that total viewers for Episodes 1 and 2 are up more than 100 percent since Nielsen's initial rating, with Episode 3 up 84 percent and Episode 4 up 94 percent.

Chicago remained the top TV market for "The Last Dance" on Sunday, with Episodes 5 and 6 drawing an 11.4 rating. However, that was down nearly 10 percent from last week's 12.6 rating. The next-highest ratings Sunday were recorded in Greensboro, N.C. (5.7); Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (5.5); Charlotte, N.C. (4.7); and San Diego (4.5).

Content in Sunday's episodes highlighting Jordan's prowess at New York York's Madison Square Garden and his relationship with Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant led to ratings in New York going up 11 percent and the rating in L.A. going up 12 percent vs. the first four episodes. "The Last Dance" also generated 3.9 million interactions on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, topping all other programs for the third week in a row, according to ESPN's press release.

The schedule for the remaining episodes, all on ESPN and ESPN2: May 10 -- Episode 7, 9 p.m. ET; Episode 8, 10 p.m. ET

May 17 -- Episode 9, 9 p.m. ET; Episode 10, 10 p.m. ET --Field Level Media