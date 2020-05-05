Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN: US hasn't shared evidence on alleged coronavirus origin

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 05-05-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 07:16 IST
UN: US hasn't shared evidence on alleged coronavirus origin

The World Health Organization's emergencies chief said Monday that it has received no evidence from the US government to back up allegations by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the coronavirus could have originated at a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. “From our perspective, this remains speculative,” Michael Ryan told reporters in Geneva.

“We have not received any data or specific evidence from the US government relating to the purported origin of the virus.” He said WHO would be “very willing” to receive any such information the US has. The comments come as the Trump administration has denounced both China and the UN health agency for alleged missteps in handling the outbreak that first emerged in the city of Wuhan and has now infected millions and killed at least 239,000 people.

Trump on Friday said WHO was “like the public relations agency for China.” Ryan reiterated that the evidence and advice that the UN health agency has received suggest that the novel coronavirus is of natural origin, even if Pompeo and Trump have alleged evidence they have seen suggests it could be from the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab. “If that data and evidence is available, then it will be for the United States government to decide whether and when it can be shared,” Ryan said. “But it's difficult for WHO to operate in an information vacuum in that specific regard.” On Sunday, Pompeo told ABC's “This Week” program that there was “a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan.” Ryan and Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead on the WHO emergencies program, put their focus on the hunt for the animal host that is believed to have relayed the coronavirus from bats.

Such a determination could help drive public health policies, like advising people to keep away from some types of wildlife or livestock. They said Chinese scientists continued to work with the world against the pandemic, and suggested such collaboration remained crucial — and that efforts to “investigate” possible wrongdoing by Chinese officials could derail such scientific cooperation.

“We need to understand that we can learn from Chinese scientists, we can learn from each other, we can exchange knowledge and we can find the answers together,” Ryan said. “If this is projected as aggressive investigation of wrongdoing, then I believe that's much more difficult to deal with. That's a political issue. That is not a science issue.” “Science will find the answers,” he added.

“The implications of those answers can be dealt with from a policy and political perspective.” WHO heaped praise on China from early on in the outbreak. On January 30, moments before announcing that the coronavirus was a global health emergency, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said China was “setting a new standard for outbreak response.” He praised the speed with which China detected the outbreak, sequenced the genome and shared that information with WHO.

He said its ”commitment to transparency" was “beyond words.” The joint team said at the time that it was not probing any allegations that China may have mishandled the outbreak..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

19 Million children displaced due to conflict and violence in 2019: UN report

A new UN report finds that some 19 million children were displaced within their own countries due to conflict and violence in 2019, more than in any other year, making them among the most vulnerable to the global spread of COVID-19. Accordi...

Soccer-Brazilian footballers call on officials to put health first

Brazilian footballers took a rare united stance on Monday when they produced a video calling on authorities to put health at the top of the agenda when deciding whether or not to return to action following the coronavirus pandemic. The play...

Salvadorans in government confinement protest coronavirus handling

At least 300 people held in two centers set up by the Salvadoran government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus protested on Monday, demanding to be released and given the results of their tests.El Salvador holds people accused of v...

Discovery of 'Murder Hornet' in U.S. Pacific Northwest worries agriculture officials

Hundreds of Asian giant hornets, an invasive, predatory insect dubbed the murder hornet, have turned up in Washington state near the Canadian border, where they pose a threat to humans and the beekeeping industry, state agriculture official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020