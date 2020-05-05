Left Menu
Liberia ministry says two killed in mine collapse, local mayor fears scores more dead

Reuters | Monrovia | Updated: 05-05-2020
Liberia's assistant mines minister said two miners had died in a mine collapse in western Liberia early on Tuesday, although a local mayor estimated scores more were likely killed based on the number of people missing.

The collapse happened in a mining hub in Grand Cape Mount County, Assistant Mines Minister Emmanuel Swen told Reuters, adding that the ministry was in the process of gathering information on the incident.

He put the death toll at two. But Edwin Koha, the mayor of the county's administrative centre, told Reuters around 50 people were missing following the incident. He had earlier told state radio that 60 people had been killed.

