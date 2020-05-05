U.S., Britain say trade talks big priority; pledge accelerated pace

The United States and Britain on Tuesday formally launched a first round of negotiations aimed at reaching a free trade agreement, pledging to work at an accelerated pace to reach a deal that will "significantly boost trade and investment." The talks, to be conducted virtually, over the next two weeks will involve U.S. and UK officials in nearly 30 different negotiating groups, the two countries' top trade officials said in a joint statement.

"We will undertake negotiations at an accelerated pace and have committed the resources necessary to progress at a fast pace," they said in the statement.