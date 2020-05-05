Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's coronavirus death toll rises to 514

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:43 IST
Pak's coronavirus death toll rises to 514

Pakistan's Cabinet on Tuesday decided to discuss the ways to ease nationwide lockdown with chief ministers of all the provinces on Wednesday, even as the death toll from coronavirus rose to 514. Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the Cabinet meeting which was briefed by Planning Minister Asad Umar about the status of ongoing lockdown which will end on May 9 unless extended.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz told the media that the Cabinet decided to discuss lockdown and other coronavirus related issues in the meeting of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday. Prime Minister Khan will chair the meeting which would be attended by the chief ministers of all four province.

"They will sit down and build consensus for a unified policy regarding easing the lockdown. By this time tomorrow, whatever their recommendations are, will be with us,” he said. The issue of lockdown has become important as Khan has been saying that it will destroy Pakistan’s fragile economy. Though, it is feared that lifting the lockdown completely and easing it could speed up infection.

Officials said that the number of confirmed cases crossed 22,000 as new cases were being regularly added. They said the number of deaths jumped to 514. Punjab reported 8,133 case, Sindh 8,189, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 3,499 Balochistan 1,321, Islamabad 464, Gilgit-Baltistan 372 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 71 cases. Another 5,801 patients recovered so far. So far 222,404 tests were conducted, including 9,857 in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Khan on Monday said that the nationwide lockdown will be lifted gradually, asserting that Pakistan cannot afford an indefinite closure. Separately, the parliamentary leaders of various political parties agreed to summon the meeting of the National Assembly on Monday afternoon.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the media that the session will be held on alternate days by having a break of one day after each sitting and social distancing will also be followed. Also, the Cabinet in its meeting decided to allow the export of sanitisers to other countries. "The government is trying to export all possible products to push our foreign exchange and exports,” Faraz said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Supreme Court has expressed dismay over the shutting down of business activities by the provincial governments to contain the spread of the virus, questioning if their decision was against the mandate of the Constitution. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, while hearing a case about the tackling of the pandemic in the country, questioned which authority had empowered the provincial governments to encroach upon the revenue generation domain of the federation and that too without prior concurrence of the president or the federal government.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

CBS to pair Davis, Eagle on No. 2 NFL team

Charles Davis is replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts as the analyst on the No. 2 NFL broadcast team at CBS. The network announced his hiring on Tuesday. Davis will team with play-by-plan man Ian Eagle and sideline reporter Evan Was...

Lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29: CM

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced that the lockdown in Telangana had been extended till May 29After a cabinet meeting, Rao told reporters that night-time curfew would continue in the entire stateLast month, even before...

33-year-old policewoman found dead; husband, also a cop, suspect

A 33-year-old policewoman was allegedly killed by her husband, also a police official, and her body was found from inside a car in south Delhis Lodhi Colony on Tuesday morning, police said. The woman constable was posted in Outer-North dist...

Cycling-New Paris-Roubaix race boosts women's cycling

The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on the cycling calendar but female riders were able to celebrate the addition of a new race in 2020 when the International Cycling Union UCI unveiled its revised schedule on Tuesday.The first edition of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020